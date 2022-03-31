BTS: Jungkook to make his acting debut in K-drama soon? Know here

Jungkook, a member of BTS, is a fan favourite with a large social media following. With his concert, the singer and the other members of BTS have grabbed the world by storm.

Jungkook, who is currently in quarantine in the United States, appears to be bored. He had a Q&A session during which he asked ARMYs for Netflix recommendations that he could watch during his free time. When one of the ARMYs asked for why he doesn't act in K -dramas, Permission To Dance and Butter singer replied, "Do I look like I would be good at acting?" One of the ARMYs later complimented him on his acting in House of ARMY and wondered why he didn't appear in any dramas. "Really?" he said, and asked the directors if they would cast him.



Oppa, you acted so well in House of Army. Why are you not appearing (in dramas)?

Fans all over the world have been concerned about the singer's health since his COVID-19 diagnosis. Despite being isolated from the others, the 24-year-old assured followers that he is okay and eating properly.

The statement released by Big Hit Entertainment about Jungkook's COVID-19 diagnosis read, ''While being under self-quarantine as a proactive measure, the result of both tests came back positive, and Jungkook was confirmed with COVID-19 on Monday, March 28. He is not exhibiting any symptoms other than a mild sore throat, and we will attentively monitor his health during the quarantine''.

BTS is nominated at the 2022 Grammys in the best pop duo/group performance category for their English single "Butter". The band, also comprising RM, Jin, Suga, Jimin and V, is scheduled to perform at the upcoming ceremony conducted by the Recording Academy, US.

Post their Grammys stint, the group is also set to perform at four shows at Las Vegas' Allegiant Stadium as part of their extended 'Permission to Dance On Stage' tour.