BTS: J-Hope smiles, makes heart gesture in military uniform, leaked photos leave ARMY excited

J-Hope

Popular Korean band, The Bangtan Boys aka BTS's singer J-Hope enlisted for his mandatory military service. The singer's first photo in military uniform surfaced on the internet, and the ARMY are raving about his look. Reportedly, J-Hope aka Hobi is serving at the Baekho New Corps of the 36th Infantry Division. He is the second artist from the group after Jin to join the military service.

In the first picture, a cheerful J-Hope poses in buzz cut while eating his meal with fellow trainees. For the photo, he flashed a thumbs-up sign with a big smile. Another photo of the Hobi was leaked on the internet. In the photo, the artist was captured posing with his trainee troupe, and all of them flashed heart signs. J-Hope is captured with a name card. Reportedly, J-Hope is under a five-week basic military education and training, after which he will be serving in the army as an on-duty soldier.

Here are the photos

OMG....JUNG HOSEOK IN THE UNIFORM pic.twitter.com/sCPoVYhBqw — jayvee (@uarmyvibe) April 25, 2023

As soon as the photos got surfaced, his fans, the ARMY reacted to the photos. One of the fans wrote, "Soldier Jung hoseok, his full body in the uniform. So handsome." Another fan wrote, "For those who are asking, it's from the app "The Camp" and yes, they are officially released photos." A netizen wrote, "I don't think we should share these pics. I remember when seokjins pics came out, everyone agreed that we were not gonna share pics that aren't officially released by hybe."

J-Hope enlisted in the military on April 18. BangtanTV shared an official video in which J-Hope was seen reuniting with all BTS members before heading out for his duties.