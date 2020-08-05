BTS' 'Dynamite': From releasing the single to performing at Video Music Awards for first time; complete schedule out

On August 2, 2020, K-Pop boyband BTS announced their upcoming single titled 'Dynamite'. This is set to be a song they will be crooning in English. The announcement made fans go berserk as they have been waiting for their favourite band to release a song amid coronavirus crisis across the globe. Now, BTS has made another interesting announcement! Yes, the popular band will be performing at Video Music Awards (VMAs) for the first time.

Their schedule for 'Dynamite' includes three teaser photos to be unveiled on August 11, 13 and 16, 2020. Then 'Dynamite' Official MV Teaser will be released and soon after that, they will be kickstarting the countdown live. On August 21, the music video of 'Dynamite' is set to be released much to the excitement of the fans. On the same day, they will be seen at 'Comeback Spot Live'.

BTS will be giving interviews at MTV Fresh Out Live and also on NBC Today Show. The band will be releasing 'B-Side' version of 'Dynamite' too.

Finally, they will be performing the song at MTV Video Music Awards.

The band had earlier stated during a live session about 'Dynamite', "We have prepared a new single for ARMY, set for Aug. 21. We are preparing an album for the second half of this year, but decided to first release a single because we wanted to reach our fans as soon as possible."