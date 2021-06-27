'Bigg Boss 13' fame Shehnaaz Gill's latest photoshoot with Dabboo Ratnani breaks the internet

Ever since her stint in ‘Bigg Boss 13’, Shehnaaz Gill has been making headlines for her relationship with co-contestant Sidharth Shukla, her music videos and her inspiring weight loss journey. Shehnaaz has now collaborated with ace photographer Daboo Ratnani for her latest photoshoot and it has taken the internet by storm.

Daboo Ratnani took to Twitter Instagram to share a BTS video of the photoshoot. In the video Shehnaaz could be seen giving a sultry pose while wearing a white shirt and multicoloured pants. The actor’s tousled hair makes her look incredibly stunning. While sharing the video, he wrote, Magic Is Something You Create #btswithdabboo With Stunning Shehnaaz Gill @shehnaazgill.”

Dabboo’s wife, Manisha D Ratnani took to the comments section and wrote, “Can’t Wait For The Pics To Release!!!! One Better Than The Other!! @shehnaazgill @dabbooratnani.” Shehnaaz’s fans were also super excited after getting the news.

“Wow we are super excited for this collaboration... it is already giving us goosebumps eagerly waiting,” wrote one user while another commented, "#ShehnaazGill is slaying wow.” A third user commented, “Pretty women with the magician himself,” while a fourth one wrote, “#DabbooRatnani k sath photoshoot amazing..love you #shehnaaz.”

Daboo Ratnani has created magic with actors such as Kriti Sanon and Kiara Advani and we can’t wait to see the pictures from Shehnaaz’s photoshoot.

After ‘Bigg Boss’ Shehnaaz has been enjoying fame and a massive following on social media. She bagged a film with Diljit Dosanjh and has worked in several musk videos as well. Shehnaaz will soon be seen in two new music videos opposite Sidharth Shukla. One is a song by Shreya Ghoshal titled ‘Habit’ and the other is a song by Desi Music Factory.