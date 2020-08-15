AR Rahman, 65 singers unite for Independence Day special video 'Together As One'; actor Yash shares appreciation post

AR Rahman has unveiled the Independence Day special song 'Together As One', along with 65 other artists. The track has been composed by Rahman, while the 65 singers came together to croon the song.

'Together As One' requests people to show unity in diversity, especially now during the COVID-19 situation. The National song 'Bharat Humko Jaan Se Pyaara Hai' has been crooned by various artists in five languages.

India's heritage sites like Himalayas and Red Fort are also part of the video song. Various artists such as Aalaap Raju, M. Amrutaa, Ananthu, Anitha Karthikeyan, Arvind Venugopal, Blaaze, Chithra K. S, Devan Ekambaram, Ganga, Gopika Purnima, Haricharan, Hariharan, Harini, Harish, Raghavendra, Hemambiga, Janaki Iyer, Karpagam, Karthik, Krishnachandran, M. M Manasi, Mahalakshmi Iyer, Mahathi, Mallikarjun, Mano, Megha, M. K Balaji, Monissha M. M, Naresh Iyer, Naveen Madhav, Pravin Saivi, Priya Hemesh, Priya Prakash, Rahul Nambiar, Rajesh Krishnan, Ramya N. S. K, Ranina, Ranjith Govind, Reshmi, Rita Thyagarajan, Roshini, S. P Balasubrahmanyam, S. P Sailaja, S. P. B Charan, S. J Janani, Saindhavi, Sangeetha, Sathyaprakash, Shankar Mahadevan, Sharanya Srinivas, Shweta Mohan, Srikanth Deva, Srinivas, Srivardhani, Sujatha Mohan, Surmukhi, T. L. Maharajan, Tipu, Unnikrishnan, Uthara Unnikrishnan, V. V Prassanna, Vandana Srinivasan ,Venugopal, Vijay Prakash, Vijay Yesudas and Vinaita Sivakumar have come together for the song.

AR Rahman had unveiled the song. "Happy to be releasing #TogetherAsOne, a track of unity during these difficult times ! 65 Singers have come together to present this Thamizha Thamizha reprise for a very important cause," the Oscar-winning music composer wrote while sharing the video on Twitter.

Actor Yash, best remembered for his lead role in 'KGF', also shared an appreciation post for the song. He wrote, "#TogetherAsOne Many of the wonderful 65 singers have come together to produce this track during these difficult times for a great cause by United Singers Charitable Trust!"

'Together As One' was presented by United Singers Charitable Trust. The trust was founded to support the music fraternity during the tough times of COVID-19. The song has been unveiled on the eve of Independence Day 2020.