Shaunak Sen's All That Breathes bags historic Oscar nomination in Best Documentary category

All That Breathes is an Indian documentary

Documentary feature All That Breathes has raised the Indian flag at the Oscars by bagging a nomination in the Best Documentary Feature category at the 95th Academy Awards. The nomination announcement was made on Tuesday evening. The award ceremony will take place in Los Angeles on March 12.

The Shaunak Sen-directed documentary will be competing against All the Beauty and the Bloodshed, A House Made of Splinters, Fire of Love, and Navalny. All That Breathes had secured another major win at the BAFTA Awards, the British equivalent of the Oscars, last week. The film has been nominated there in the Best Documentary category. All That Breathes had also won the big prize at last year’s Cannes Film Festival.

All That Breathes follows the lives of two brothers -- Mohammad Saud and Nadeem Shehzad -- who run a bird hospital in Delhi dedicated to rescuing injured black kites. The two 'kite brothers' care for thousands of these creatures, which fall daily from Delhi's smog-choked skies.

All That Breathes joined RRR in the list of nominees from India this year. The SS Rajamouli directed Telugu film bagged a Best Original Song nomination for its chartbuster Naatu Naatu. RRR, starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan, is a fictionalized tale of two real-life revolutionaries. The period action-drama minted over Rs 1100 crore worldwide and was a critical success as well. It found fame in the West upon its digital release on Netflix and then became a cult classic there, winning praise from Hollywood stalwarts like James Gunn and Danny DeVito.

But one Indian film that did miss out after making it to the shortlist was Gujarati feature Chhello Show aka Last Film Show. Directed by Pan Nalin, Chhello Show is a Gujarati film that tells the tale of a boy’s love for cnema. The film was a surprise selction as India’s official entry for the Oscars, beating heavy favourites RRR.