Akshay Kumar to make Telugu debut, to share screen space with Prabhas in Vishnu Manchu's Kannappa

Akshay Kumar is all set to make Telugu debut with Vishnu Manchu starrer Kannappa.

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Apr 16, 2024, 03:55 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Actor Akshay Kumar is all set to make his Telugu debut with Vishnu Manchu starrer Kannappa. He will be seen sharing screen space with Prabhas, and Mohanlal. Taking to his Instagram handle, Vishnu Manchu made this announcement.

He shared a video in which Akshay Kumar was seen being greeted by Vishnu and renowned actor and producer Mohan Babu. Mohan Babu later presented Akshay with a shawl as a token of his appreciation. Later, all three were seen getting engaged in a conversation.

He wrote in the caption, "The #kannappa journey just got more thrilling as we welcome the Superstar Mr. Akshay Kumar to the Telugu Film Industry. Thrilled to announce his debut in Telugu cinema with Kannappa. Get ready for an unforgettable adventure!#akshaykumar #telugufilmindustry"

Mukesh Kumar Singh will direct Kannappa, an upcoming Telugu film. It is inspired by the narrative of Kannappa, a devotee of Lord Shiva. Mohan Babu produced the film. Vishnu Manchu plays the titular character in the film, who also wrote the screenplay of the film based on a story developed by Paruchuri Gopala Krishna, G Nageswara Reddy, Eshwar Reddy, and Thota Prasadnaidu.

The film will feature names such as Mohan Babu, Mohanlal, Prabhas, Sarath Kumar, and Brahmanandam in key roles. Talking about Akshay, he is seen in the movie 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan', also starring Tiger Shroff. Akshay described the film as a "Bad Boys-like film" during the trailer launch.

The movie directed by Ali Abbas Zafar boasts an ensemble cast featuring Prithviraj Sukumaran in a captivating villainous role, alongside Sonakshi Sinha, Manushi Chhillar, and Alaya F in significant parts. 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' which was released in cinemas on April 10, 2024, faced a clash at the box office with Ajay Devgn's 'Maidaan'.

(With inputs from ANI)

