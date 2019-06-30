Headlines

AIB fiasco takes toll on Tanmany Bhat, clinically depressed comedian fears condition might be permanent

Tanmany Bhat's partner at AIB, Rohan Joshi, also recently opened up about facing anxiety

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 30, 2019, 06:36 PM IST

All India Backchod co-owner Tanmay Bhat unfortunately saw his dream, his company, go haywire in October 2018. He invested in AIB, a dream which no longer exists in real. Tanmay has faced depression ever since, and he feels paralysed. More so, the comedian fears this paralysis could last forver.

Informing the world about his current health, Tanmay posted a series of videos where he spoke about depression. “After everything that happened in October, I’m mentally checked out. I feel almost paralysed and unable to participate socially, online or even offline. A big part of my self worth growing up as someone who looked like me became my work. For most of my adult I life I worked at a company that I was trying to build. Letting the office go, all the people who worked with us, having to say good bye to that took a toll on me mentally and physically. Which finally came to a headway around the end of last year,” he said.

Tanmay revealed that doctors diagnosed him with clinical depression and told him to “consider doing something about it.”

“A lot of you have been asking fair questions- why don’t you move on, why don’t you rebuild, but for some reason, I have just watched something that I have worked for last part of my adult life come crashing down. I have just been staring at the rubble going ‘what now?’ I don’t think I’ve been strong enough to be able to pick myself. It’s been a few months since the doctor told me to start medication. I honestly sometimes get super worried that this state of paralysis is permanent. I sometimes feel I might never get back to being who I was or operating to my potential,” he added, also mentioning, “It’s nice to know there are still people out there who are rooting for us and me. I am still clueless about any answers to questions like when will I be back and doing what. I don’t know. I’m still feeling extremely paralysed to even put out this message because in my head no one wants to work with a depressed comedian and that’s an oxymoron."

In conclusion Tanmay said, "But at some point I just got to get up and start fixing this stuff. I owed you guys a thank you. That’s all for now.”

Prior to Tanmay, his All India Backchod (AIB) partner Rohan Joshi opened up about having anxiety issues and how that affected his life.

