HomeEntertainment

Entertainment

After reports of cardiac issue, Mani Ratnam jumps back to work post routine health checkup

Filmmaker Mani Ratnam underwent a routine health check-up amidst cardiac issue rumours.

Latest News

PTI

Updated: Jun 18, 2019, 10:28 AM IST

Director Mani Ratnam underwent a routine health check-up at a corporate hospital here and is back to work, his publicist said Monday.

The clarification from the director's office comes amidst reports in a section of media that he had been admitted to the hospital with suspected cardiac issues.

The hospital also said the National Award winning director had visited them for a routine check-up.

"After a routine check up Mani Ratnam sir (is) back to office today with his routine work... All is well," his publicist Nikkil wrote on Twitter.

Ratnam had suffered a heart attack some years ago.

The director is currently busy with the pre-production of his latest venture "Ponniyin Selvan", based on the epic Tamil novel.

