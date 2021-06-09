Actor Hamida Khatoon catches eyeballs on social media with her stunning looks

We come across several photos posted by celebs about their life. Some of the posts successfully catch our attention as they are immensely beautiful. These posts often create a storm on social media, and the celebrities get praises and love from their followers for their fabulous looks and style.

Hamida Khatoon a brilliant actor is setting social media on fire with her incredible looks. The actor has recently posted a lot of her gorgeous photos on social media in both Indian and western attire. The actor carries all the attire that she wore in a very elegant and classy manner. The fantastic always gives a picture-perfect look in her clicks which grabs the eyeballs of everyone.

The actor is posting pictures of her with an amazing background of pure nature. Nature’s beauty is complimenting her pictures and making them even more delightful. Her elegant looks and mesmerizing smile are making the photo a perfect example of simple yet beautiful. The model is looking extremely stunning in all her pics, which proves that the actor is on her A-game now in fashion.

Hamida Khatoon is a fantastic actor who is planning her comeback soon. Her work as an actor includes Sahasam Seyara Dimbaka’ and ‘Bhadram Be Careful Brotheru’. Besides being an amazing actor Hamida is also a fabulous interior designer in which was busy for quite a while.

The actor adores travelling to different places. The diva has visited places like Singapore, Malaysia & Thailand. She often juggles between India and UAE for the work. Hamida is a complete fitness freak and always gives full attention to her health.

