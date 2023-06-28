Rashmika Mandanna begins shooting for 'Pushpa: The Rule' alongside Allu Arjun

Rashmika Mandanna will be seen reprising the role of 'Srivalli' from the original drama.

Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna's action drama, 'Pushpa: The Rise' created new benchmarks of success at the box office. Ever since the release of Sukumar's directorial, movie buffs are eagerly looking forward to the second instalment in the much-acclaimed franchise. The makers have finally commenced the shoot for the sequel. Now, the leading lady of 'Pushpa: The Rule', Rashmika Mandanna has also joined the sets of the forthcoming action entertainer. The 'Goodbye' star even took to the story section of her Instagram and dropped a few sneak peeks from the film set of her next.

The filming of 'Pushpa: The Rule' is taking place in Hyderabad at the moment, and it seems like the 'Varisul' actress is doing night shifts. Recently, the diva shared a photo from the sets, along with the caption, "#nightshoot..."

Rashmika Mandanna will be seen reprising the role of 'Srivalli' from the original drama. Additionally, Allu Arjun and Fahadh Faasil will also be seen as 'Pushpa Raj' and 'SP Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat' from Part One.

About Pushpa: The Rule

Produced by the prestigious banner of Mythri Movie Makers in association with Sukumar Writings, Devi Sri Prasad has rendered the music for 'Pushpa: The Rule'. Mirosław Kuba Brożek and Karthika Srinivas Ruben are on board the team as cinematographer and editor respectively. Given that the audience gave a tremendous response to 'Pushpa: The Rise', the expectations from Part Two are sky high.

Rashmika Mandanna wraps up the shoot for 'Animal'

Recently, Rashmika Mandanna wrapped up the shoot for her next, 'Animal' in Delhi. Informing about the same, the diva penned a heartfelt note on social media appreciating her co-star Ranbir Kapoor and team 'Animal'. She said that God took his time to make the 'Rockstar' actor, “Rkaaaaaay. I think initially because he is #RanbirKapoor, I was super nervous but my god!! Out little secret… God has really taken his time to make him perfect ya... Brilliant actor, Amaaaaazing human, Everything else (tick mark) Crazy no? Love it.. but what a beautiful human he is ya.. I only wish the best for him for life and woahhhh... Wait! Haveeee to say this RK in Animal is bomb. I don’t think people are ready for him yet but the release is coming soonnnn... I am super duper excited for the team."

Moreover, aside from 'Pushpa: The Rise' and 'Animal', Rashmika Mandanna's lineup also includes 'Rainbow' and 'VNR Trio'.