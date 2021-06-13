Indian Railway Recruitment 2021: Government job vacancies for Staff Nurse, details here

Western Railway is inviting applications for Nursing Staff posts. Eligible candidates can apply through the official website of Western Railway, wr.indianrailways.gov.in. Interested candidates will have to appear for the interview round. The walk-in-interview for Western Railway recruitment 2021 is scheduled to be conducted on June 21, 2021.

This recruitment drive will fill a total of 18 posts of paramedical categories on a full-time contract basis for three months to work in COVID-19 isolation wards of the Vadodara Division (WR).

Western Railway Staff Nurse Recruitment 2021 Details

Posts: Staff Nurse

No. of Vacancies: 18

Remuneration: Rs 44900 in L-7 with admissible allowances.

Western Railway Staff Nurse Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria: Candidate must have a certificate as registered Nurse and Mid-Wife having passed three years course in general nursing and Midwifery from a school of Nursing (or) other institution recognised by the Indian Nursing Council or BSc Nursing.

How to Apply: The eligible and willing candidate should report on the date of interview at the venue mentioned, along with the application form in the format attached, duly enclosed necessary attested copies of testimonial and producing original certificate for verification during interview.

Western Railway Staff Nurse Recruitment 2021 Place of Interview: Divisional Railway Hospital, Pratapnagar, Vadodara-04

Western Railway Staff Nurse Recruitment 2021 Time of Interview: From 10 am to 5 pm on the date of interview.

Western Railway Staff Nurse Recruitment 2021 Registration Time: 9 am to 12 noon on the date of interview.

Western Railway Staff Nurse Recruitment 2021 Date of Interview: June 21, 2021

Western Railway Staff Nurse Recruitment 2021 Official Notification: Click Here