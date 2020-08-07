West Bengal WBJEE 2020 exams: Results declared, check @wbjeeb.nic.in.

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations (WBJEE) Result 2020 have been announced by the WBJEE Board on August 7. The results was declared on the official website-wbjeeb.nic.in.

Earlier, West Bengal education minister Partha Chatterjee confirmed the news regarding West Bengal WBJEE Result 2020.

Candidates awaiting the West Bengal WBJEE Exam 2020 results can check their performances at the official website of the board -- wbjeeb.nic.in.

West Bengal WBJEE 2020: How to check engineering results

Step 1 Visit wbjeeb.nic.in

Step 2 Click on the link-'Download Rank Card for WBJEE-2020'.

Step 3 Enter the application number.

Step 4 Enter the password.

Step 5. Enter the security pin.

Step 6 Click on sign in.

Step 7 The results will be displayed on the screen.

Step 8 Download and take a printout of the result for futre reference

WBJEE 2020 was conducted on February 2, 2020. From this year onwards the Board has fixed a day to conduct the exams every year. The exams would be held on the first Sunday of February every year.

The counselling would be held online this year due to the outbreak of COVID 19 pandemic. The board has already announced the list of provisional institutes providing admissions to the undergraduate courses in Engineering, Pharmacy or Architecture in the next academic session.

The list of government and private colleges are available on wbjeeb.nic.in. The entire counselling process will be online taking note of the COVID-19 pandemic situations, according to a board official. The board earlier announced the list of provisional institutes for admission to undergraduate courses in Engineering/Technology, Pharmacy and Architecture for the new academic session. The list of government, private institutes are available at the website- wbjeeb.nic.in.