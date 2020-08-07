WBJEE Result 2020 toppers list released, Souradeep Das bags 1st rank

The WBJEE Board declared the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations (WBJEE) Result 2020 for the Engineering entrance exam today. All the candidates who had appeared for WBJEE can check their result by visiting wbjeeb.nic.in and can also download rank card from the website.

WBJEE Result 2020 toppers list

Souradeep Das from Uttar Dinajpur has secured the 1st Rank in the WBJEE results.

The second position is secured by Subham Ghosh from Paschim Burdwan.

Sreemanti Dey from Kolkata ranked third at WBJEE result this year.

The fourth position is secured by Utsav Basu from Santragachi.

Punendu Sen bagged the fifth rank in the examination.

Most of the top 10 rank holders in the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination 2020 are from CBSE board, while 7th and 9th rank holders are from ISC board, and 8th is from West Bengal board.

As per the board, around 1.1 lakh candidates applied for the engineering entrance examination. In today's result, a total of 51% students from the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) have cleared the state JEE this year, while 31% of students from CBSE board have cleared the exam.

How to check WBJEE Results 2020

Step 1 Visit wbjeeb.nic.in

Step 2 Enter your application number

Step 3 Enter your password

Step 4 Enter your security pin

Step 5 Hit submit

Step 6 Take a printout for your future reference.

Click here for direct link of WBJEE results 2020

About WBJEE exam

WBJEE 2020 was conducted on February 2, 2020. From this year onwards the Board has fixed a day to conduct the exams every year. The exams would be held on the first Sunday of February every year.

The counselling would be held online this year due to the outbreak of the COVID 19 pandemic. The board has already announced the list of provisional institutes providing admissions to the undergraduate courses in Engineering, Pharmacy, or Architecture in the next academic session.

The list of government and private colleges are available on wbjeeb.nic.in. The entire counselling process will be online taking note of the COVID-19 pandemic situation.