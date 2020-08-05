VITEEE 2020 Result: VIT declares B.Tech result, ranks at vit.ac.in

Vellore Institute of Technology, VIT will announce VITEEE 2020 Result for B.Tech programmes on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at vit.ac.in. Candidates who appeared in the entrance exam for admission into VIT can check their rank on the official website.

The rank list is released for all the candidates.

In a departure from past convention, VIT did not conduct the entrance exam due to the pandemic. The result will be announced on the basis of marks in Class 12th and students will be offered admission on the basis on the score in the qualifying exam.

Marks in Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics or Biology will be considered for the rank.

Steps to check the result and rank in VITEEE 2020:

Step 1- Log on to the official site of VIT - vit.ac.in.

Step 2- Click on the link "B Tech Programmes 2020 Result" on the home page.

Step 3- Enter login credentials and press submit.

Step 4- Download your result and save it on your computer or phone.

VIT is a prestigious private college and one of the top choices for engineering students who cannot get admission into IITs. It has several campuses across the country.