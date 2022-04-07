UPTET 2021 Result: Final answer key released at updeled.gov.in - Get direct link here

UPTET Final Answer Key and Result is released on the official website – updeled.gov.in.

Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board (UPBEB) is all set to release the Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) 2022 Result soon. Along with this, the final answer key has been released. UPBEB has released UPTET Final Answer Key 2021 today (April 7, 2022).

The result will be made available on the official website of the board - updeled.gov.in. Notably, these results were to be released in February but were postponed due to the UP assembly elections.

According to media reports, UPTET 2022 Results can be released after March 25. A new cabinet will be formed after the CM is sworn in in UP. Only after that, the result will be declared. The final answer key will also be released along with the result.

The provisional answer key was released earlier

Earlier, the board had released the provisional answer key for UPTET 2021-22 on January 27, 2022. Candidates were allowed to raise objections against the answer key till February 1, 2022. Based on the review of these objections, the final result will be announced now after March 25. UPTET 2021-22 was conducted on January 23, 2022.

Steps to download UPTET 2022 Results

Step 1: Visit the official website updeled.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the 'UPTET Result 2022' link.

Step 3: Enter your credentials and click on submit button.

Step 4: UPTET Result 2022 will start appearing on the screen.

Step 5: Download UPTET Result 2022 and keep it print out for future reference.

UPTET Final Answer Key: updeled.gov.in/PDF

The certificate will be valid for a lifetime

A certificate will also be given to the candidates who will qualify for the UPTET exam, which will be available online. Earlier its validity was 7 years, but now it has been increased to a lifetime. In such a situation, the qualified candidates will be able to apply for the post of teacher in a government school.