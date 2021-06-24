UPSMP class 10, 12 Result 2021: UP Board likely to declare class 10, 12 result in July, check details

Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is expected to declare the UP Board class 10, 12 results 2021 soon. As per media reports, Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma said that the UP Board can release the marksheets and results for class 10 and 12 students in the month of July.

UPMSP has already announced the criteria for preparing the result of class 10 and 12.

A total of 56 lakh students had registered themselves for the UPMSP UP Board 10, 12 exams 2021. The marking scheme for Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) Class 10 will be based on a 50-50 formula. Whereas, for class 12 the formula of 50-40-10 will be followed.

UP Board Class 10 students will be assessed on a 50-50 formula. 50 per cent marks obtained in class 9 and 50 per cent marks obtained in class 10 pre-boards exams. UP Board Class 12 students will be assessed on 50-40-10 formula. 50 per cent marks obtained in Class 10, 40 per cent marks in class 11 (half-yearly or final exam) and 10 per cent marks of Class 12 pre-boards exams.

The Deputy CM has also directed the Higher Education Department to start the admission process for various UG and PG courses. On Wednesday, various issues raised by the Uttar Pradesh Education Services Commission pertaining to admission were addressed in a high-level meeting chaired by him. During this, he also clarified that students who are not satisfied with their board results can appear in the UP Board 2021 without any extra fee.