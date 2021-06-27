UPSESSB to conduct TGT, PGT 2021 exams from August 7, check detailed schedule here

Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Service Selection Board (UPSESSB) has released the exam schedule for TGT, Lecturer (PGT) Exam 2021 on Thursday. The examination of Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) for aided secondary schools of the state will be held on August 7 and 8. At the same time, the PGT exam will be conducted on August 17 and 18.

UPSESSB, Naval Kishore said these recruitment exams will be held for appointments in over 4,500 government schools of the state. A total of 15,198 posts including 12,603 posts of TGT and 2,595 posts of PGTs would be filled through these recruitment exams, officials said.

UP TGT 2021 Exam Date - 07, 08 August 2021

UP PGT 2021 Exam Date - 17, 18 August 2021

The last date for registration for UPSESSB TGT, PGT 2021 examinations was extended from May 05, 2021, to May 15, 2021. Earlier, the last date to apply for TGT, PGT exams was April 15, 2021, which was extended till April 25, 2021. The candidates who have applied to appear in the examination can visit the official website of the board upsessb.org to check all the necessary updates.

For TGT exam, it is mandatory for the candidate to be a graduate in the relevant subject with B.Ed/BTC qualification, while for appearing in the PGT exam, it is mandatory to have a post-graduate degree in the relevant subject with B.Ed. All other information is present in the notification of the exam.