UPSC NDA/NA II Exam 2021: Commission postpones September exam, check new dates here

Union Public Service Commission has postponed UPSC NDA/NA II Exam 2021 on Wednesday (June 23). According to the official notification, the National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (II) is now scheduled to be conducted on November 14. Earlier, NDA/NA II exam was scheduled to be held on September 5, 2021. Candidates can check the official notification on the official website, upsc.gov.in.

“After taking into account various aspects of the prevailing scenario, the Union Public Service Commission has decided to conduct the NDA & NA Examination (II), 2021 on 14th November 2021 (instead of 05th September 2021) along with the already scheduled Combined Defence Services Examination (II), 2021,” the official notice reads.

UPSC NDA/NA II exam will be conducted in 75 centres across the country. “This NDA & NA Examination (II), 2021 will now be held at 75 Centres across the country. Therefore, the candidates, who have already applied, are given the option to change their Centres, if they so desire. The aspirants, who are applying for the Examination, will have the option to choose the Centre from the available 75 Centres. The accordingly updated Online Application Form has been made functional on the Commission’s website (upsconline.nic.in), which will be available till the last date i.e. 29.06.2021 (06:00 p.m.),” it added.

Recently, Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the timetable for UPSC ESE Prelims 2021. The Engineering Services Examination Preliminary 2021 will be conducted on July 18, 2021. Candidates who will appear for the examination can check the timetable on the official site of UPSC on upsc.gov.in.