UPSC NDA, NA admit card 2020 released at upsc.gov.in; check here for direct link

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the admit card for the post of National Defence Academy & Naval Academy Examination (I) and (II), 2020 on its official website. Candidates who registered for the UPSC NDA Exam 2020 can download their admit card at upsc.gov.in.

The candidates can download their admit card till September 6, 2020.

UPSC NDA Admit Card 2020: Here's how to download

1. Visit the official website, upsc.gov.in

2. Click on 'e-Admit Cards for various examinations of UPSC'

3. A new page will open. Click on link to download the UPSC NDA admit card.

4. Enter the details.

5. Download UPSC NDA NE Admit Card and take a prinout for future reference.

The candidates are advised to carry their admit card along with the (original) photo identity card in each session to secure admission to Examination Hall.

UPSC NDA, NA admit card: Direct link

Click here for direct link of UPSC NDA, NA admit card 2020.

UPSC NDA (1) & (2) 2020 exam date

National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (II) 2020 is scheduled to be held on September 6, 2020 (Sunday).