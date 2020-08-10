UPSC NDA, NA admit card 2020 released at upsc.gov.in; check here for direct link

Headlines

IND vs WI: Yashasvi Jaiswal slams century on debut, becomes third Indian opener to achieve this feat

IND vs WI: Yashasvi Jaiswal achieves huge milestone, surpasses Sachin Tendulkar, Shubman Gill in unique list

Alia Bhatt helps pap wear his 'chappal', netizens say 'aaj dil pighal gaya'

Chandrayaan 3 countdown: Just hours before launch, know evolution of ISRO’s moon missions

Meet Soundarya, Karnataka's first AI-generated news presenter introduced to South India audience

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

IND vs WI: Yashasvi Jaiswal achieves huge milestone, surpasses Sachin Tendulkar, Shubman Gill in unique list

Alia Bhatt helps pap wear his 'chappal', netizens say 'aaj dil pighal gaya'

Britney Spears demands public apology for being allegedly manhandled by NBA star Victor Wembanyama’s guard

Chandrayaan 3: 10 facts to know about India’s lunar mission

Delhi floods: 8 superfoods to prevent diseases

Batters who have hit most fifties in World Cup

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Sara Ali Khan attends Cannes afterparty in black strapless gown, netizens call actress 'princess'

Remember Barkha Madan, who played the ghost Manjeet in Bhoot? She left Bollywood to become Buddhist monk

In pics: Rihanna celebrates motherhood, flaunts baby bump in nude maternity photoshoot

Karnataka Elections Results: Congress leader Siddaramaiah says, 'this mandate against Narendra Modi'

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Jad Hadid Breaks Down, Packs Bags To Leave The House, Know Why

“It was the President’s right…” TMC’s Kunal Ghosh over new Parliament Building row

Alia Bhatt helps pap wear his 'chappal', netizens say 'aaj dil pighal gaya'

Viral Photos of the Day: Fardeen Khan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, others look stunning in stylish outfits

Britney Spears demands public apology for being allegedly manhandled by NBA star Victor Wembanyama’s guard

HomeEducation

sports

UPSC NDA, NA admit card 2020 released at upsc.gov.in; check here for direct link

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the admit card for the post of National Defence Academy & Naval Academy Examination (I) and (II), 2020 on its official website. Candidates who registered for the UPSC NDA Exam 2020 can download their admit card at upsc.gov.in.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 10, 2020, 10:39 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the admit card for the post of National Defence Academy & Naval Academy Examination (I) and (II), 2020 on its official website. Candidates who registered for the UPSC NDA Exam 2020 can download their admit card at upsc.gov.in.

The candidates can download their admit card till September 6, 2020.

UPSC NDA Admit Card 2020: Here's how to download

1. Visit the official website, upsc.gov.in

2. Click on 'e-Admit Cards for various examinations of UPSC'

3. A new page will open. Click on link to download the UPSC NDA admit card.

4. Enter the details.

5. Download UPSC NDA NE Admit Card and take a prinout for future reference.

The candidates are advised to carry their admit card along with the (original) photo identity card in each session to secure admission to Examination Hall.

UPSC NDA, NA admit card: Direct link

Click here for direct link of UPSC NDA, NA admit card 2020.

UPSC NDA (1) & (2) 2020 exam date

National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (II) 2020 is scheduled to be held on September 6, 2020 (Sunday).

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Watch: Mohammed Siraj executes spectacular one-handed catch to dismiss Jermaine Blackwood

Supreme Court to start day-to-day hearing from August 2 on pleas challenging scrapping of Article 370

Google Pay users can now make payments without UPI PIN: Check limit and how to activate feature

Netflix now allows you to transfer your history, list, settings and more to another existing account

West Bengal Panchayat Election result live updates: Crude bombs go off in Diamond Harbour, lathi charge in Howrah

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Sara Ali Khan attends Cannes afterparty in black strapless gown, netizens call actress 'princess'

Remember Barkha Madan, who played the ghost Manjeet in Bhoot? She left Bollywood to become Buddhist monk

In pics: Rihanna celebrates motherhood, flaunts baby bump in nude maternity photoshoot

How were the planets named? Know their Roman connection here

Check out inside pics of Mohammed Siraj's new residence in Film Nagar, Hyderabad

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE