UPSC Exam 2020: Calendar released @ upsc.gov.in; Check complete schedule here

The programme of examinations/recruitment tests (RTS) 2020 has been released by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC).

For all the important information such as dates of UPSC Prelims, Indian Forest Services (IFS), Engineering Services Prelims and other examinations, students can visit official website upsc.gov.in.

Engineering Services(Preliminary) Examination 2020

-Date of notification: 25.09.2019-Last date to apply: 15.10.2019-Exam date: 05.01.2020

Combined Geo-Scientist (Preliminary) Examination 2020

-Date of notification: 25.09.2019-Last date to apply: 15.10.2019-Exam date: 19.01.2020

Reserved for UPSC RT/ Examination

-N.D.A. & N.A. Examination (I), 2020-Date of notification: 08.01.202-Last date to apply: 28.01.2020-Exam date: 19.04.2020

UPSC IAS Prelims 2020: Date

According to the examination calendar released by the UPSC, the UPSC Civil Services Prelims 2020 will be held on May 31, 2020.

UPSC

The UPSC (Union Public Service Commission) is an organisation that functions under the central government to recruit staff for various posts in the various ministries and departments, and in subordinate offices of the government.

Along with this, UPSC also conducts examinations for recruitment in various departments of the state.