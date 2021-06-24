UPSC Exam 2021: Commission announces revised date for EPFO exam, details here

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the new exam dates of the Employees’ Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) recruitment test, 2020. Candidates can check the revised exam dates on the official website, upsc.gov.in. According to the official notification, EPFO 2020 exam will be conducted on September 5, 2021.

“Recruitment Test for 421 posts of Enforcement Officer-Accounts Officer, EPFO, 2020 will now be held on 05.09.2021,” reads the UPSC official notification.

Earlier, the written exam was scheduled to be conducted on May 9, 2020, which was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The written exam will be conducted followed by an interview for recruitment to 421 posts of Enforcement Officer/ Accounts Officer in Employees’ Provident Fund Organization (EPFO), and the Ministry of Labour and Employment.

Syllabus of the test:

(a) General English – To evaluate candidate’s understanding of English language and workman-like use of words

(b) Indian Freedom Struggle

(c) Current Events and Developmental Issues

(d) Indian Polity and Economy

(e) General Accounting Principles

(f) Industrial Relations and Labour Laws

(g) General Science and Knowledge of Computer Applications

(h) General Mental Ability & Quantitative Aptitude

Scheme of the test:

(a) The test will be of two hours duration.

(b) All Questions will carry equal marks.

(c) The test will be an objective type with multiple choices of answers.

(d) The medium of the test will be both Hindi and English.

(e) The Test will carry a maximum of 300 marks.

(f) There will be a penalty for a wrong answer. Every wrong answer will carry a deduction of one-third of the marks assigned to that question. If no answer is marked for a question, there will be no penalty for that question.

Weightage of the test: Recruitment Test (RT) and Interview carry 75:25 weightage for those candidates shortlisted based on Recruitment Test (RT) and qualify in the Interview.