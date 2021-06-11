Headlines

UPPSC Revised Exam Calendar 2021: Exam schedule for THESE 14 exams released, check new timetable here

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the revised schedule for the UPPSC Exam 2021.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 11, 2021, 12:13 PM IST

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the revised schedule for the UPPSC examinations to be conducted in 2021. UPPSC Exam Calendar 2021 was released on Thursday (June 10) revising the dates of various examinations due to the COVID-19 situation in India.

 

Candidates preparing for Uttar Pradesh Agriculture Services Mains exams, RO/ARO and other examinations can download UPPSC Revised Exam Calendar 2021 by visiting the official website of UPPSC, uppsc.up.nic.in.

 

According to the examination calendar, 14 examinations will be conducted by the commission in 9 months. It will start with the Unani Medical Officer (Screening) Examination, 2018 on July 25. The Unani Medical Officer Screening Exam 2018 will be on July 25.  Staff Nurse (Male-Female) Exam 2021 has been included as a new exam in the revised calendar, whereas this exam was not there in the previously announced calendar.

 

UPPSC Exam 2021 revised calendar is mentioned below: 

 

Unani Medical Officer Screening 2018: July 25, 2021

 

State Agriculture Services Preliminary Exam 2020: August 01, 2021

 

Spokesperson, (Male/Female) State Inter College Prelims exam 2020: September 19, 2021

 

Staff Nurse (Male/Female) exam 2021: October 03, 2021

 

UPPSC PCS preliminary exam/ ACF/RFO prelims exam 2021: October 24, 2021

 

Sambhagiya Adhikari exam 2020: November 21, 2021

 

State Agriculture Services Mains Exam 2020: November 26, 2021 onwards

 

Review Officer/ Assistant Review Officer Prelims 2021: December 05, 2021

 

Spokesperson, (Male/Female) State Inter College mains exam 2020: December 19, 2021

 

Principal, Vice-Principal, Assistant Director Class 2, Screening test 2019: January 09, 2022

 

UPPSC PCS mains 2021: January 28, 2022

 

ACF/RFO mains 2021: March 07, 2022, onwards

 

Spokesperson, State Degree College (Screening) exam 2020: April 03, 2022

 

Review Officer/ Assistant Review Officer Mains 2021: April 10, 2022, onwards

 

UPPSC Exam 2021 revised calendar: DIRECT LINK

