UPPSC Recruitment 2021: Government jobs vacancy for Assistant Professor posts in medical colleges, details here

To support the medical system of the state, Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) is recruiting doctors. UPPSC is inviting applications for 128 posts of Assistant Professor in the Department of Medical Education (Allopathy) on Friday. The online application process has begun and will continue till July 27, 2021.

Along with this, there will also be recruitment for the posts of Personnel Officer for Printing and Stationery Department and Professor in Government Unani Colleges for UP AYUSH (Unani) Department. Online registration for all these posts will start from June 26. The information related to this will be on the official website of the commission.

In the Department of Medical Education (Allopathy), the vacancy is for 128 posts of Assistant Professor. UPPSC has released the third recruitment notification in a month for doctors in the medical and health department. Earlier, advertisements were also issued on May 28 and June 4.

UPPSC Recruitment 2021 Details:

Post: Assistant Professors in (different specialities)

No. of Posts: 128

Pay Scale: Academic Level-11, Initial Pay- Rs. 68900/-

Age Limit: 26 to 40 years

UPPSC Recruitment 2021 Number of posts and reservation in different specialities is as under:

Orthopaedics: 07

Anesthesiology: 18

Community Medicine: 12

General Medicine: 09

General Surgery: 11

T.B. and Chest: 03

Dentistry: 03

Neuro Surgery: 04

Pathology: 08

Skin and V.D.: 04

Pediatrics: 03

Eurology: 01

Radiodiagnosis: 03

Psychiatry: 01

Obs and Gynae: 05

E.N.T.: 02

Forensic Medicine: 02

Medical Gastroenterology: 02

Ophthalmology: 02

Cardiology: 04

Plastic Surgery: 01

Neurology: 01

Cardiac Anesthesia: 01

Physicist: 01

Statistic and Demography (Obs and Gynae Department): 03

Chemist (Pharmacology Department): 01

Anatomy: 05

Microbiology: 03

Pharmacology: 03

Physiology: 02

Biochemistry: 02

Orthodontics (Plastic Surgery Department): 01

The official notification reads, "Applications will be accepted only when the fee is deposited in the Bank upto the prescribed last date for fee deposition. If the fee is deposited in the bank after the last date prescribed for fee deposition, the online application of the candidate will not be accepted and the fee deposited in the bank will not be refunded in any condition."

The last date to apply for the recruitment: July 27, 2021

UPPSC Recruitment 2021 Official Notification: Click Here