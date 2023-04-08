UPPSC PCS Final Result 2022 announced at uppsc.up.nic.in, get direct link here

File photo

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPCS) has declared the Final result of UPPSC PCS 2022 exam on April 7, 2023. Candidates can check the result through the official site of UPPSC at uppsc.up.nic.in.

The UPPCS main exam was conducted from September 27 to October 1, 2022 in centres at Lucknow, Prayagraj and Ghaziabad districts. A total of 5311 candidates have appeared for the UPPSC PCS mains exam. . Candidates who cleared the main examination were called for the interview round. The interview was held from February 20 to March 21, 2023.

UPPSC PCS 2022 Final Result: How to check

Visit the official site of UPPSC at uppsc.up.nic.in.

Visit the result section and click on UPPSC PCS Mains Result 2022 link

A new PDF file will open where the roll number will be mentioned

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

This recruitment drive will fill up 250 posts in the organisation. The registration process started on March 16, 2022 and ended on April 16, 2022.

