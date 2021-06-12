UPMSP Class 10, 12 Result 2021: UP Board receives more than 3000 suggestions to prepare board result 2021

UP Board has received more than three thousand suggestions on how to prepare UP Board Result 2021 for Class 10 and class 12. The result of 56 lakh students is yet to be prepared by the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP).

The board will scrutinize these suggestions and will declare the formula for calculating the marks for class 10 and 12 result 2021. The UP Board had invited suggestions from all the stakeholders including parents, teachers, principals and students. The deadline for sending suggestions was till June 10 (2 pm).

“Over 3,500 suggestions were given by a cross-section of stakeholders including students, parents, teachers and principals and all of them suggested their own methods of calculating marks that could be awarded to students of class 10 and class 12,” said a senior official of UP Board aware of the development, as quoted by Hindustan Times.

Earlier on June 5, Vinay Kumar Pandey, Director of Secondary Education and Chairman of the UP Board, had sought suggestions till June 7 from the Principals of government school and officials of the Teacher-Parent's Association. At that time 580 suggestions were received. After which it was decided that suggestions should also be taken from all the stakeholders. The meeting with the district-level officers was held online via video conference, however, the board has still not issued the marking scheme.

A committee has also been constituted for this. This committee can decide on this matter soon. Reports state that the result could be released in the first week of July.