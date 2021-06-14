UP Exam 2021: CM Yogi Adityanath says THIS on holding exams of technical educational institutions

UP CM Yogi Adityanath said in a meeting on Sunday that the technical educational institutions should conduct online exams as per their convenience.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held a review meeting on Sunday (June 13) with Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma and other officials regarding the examinations of UP technical educational institutions. He said that technical educational institutions should conduct online exams as per their convenience.

During the meeting, it was also decided that the result of other higher education institutions should be declared by August 31 and the new academic session should begin by the second week of September.

The detailed guidelines regarding the same will be issued by the Technical Education Department to the universities and colleges including polytechnic colleges.

Uttar Pradesh Technical Education Secretary Alok Kumar had announced on Saturday that the final year examinations of engineering students of all technical universities and polytechnic institutes in the state to be conducted in the third week of July, while other classes such as first, second and third-year examinations will be held in the last week of July.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister has announced that there will be no merit list declared this year for UP Board class 10 and class 12.