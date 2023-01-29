Search icon
UP Board Exams 2023: UPMSP issues guidelines for fair exams

UP Board 2023: The guidelines have been issued on the directives of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to ensure fair and cheating-free board exams.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: IANS |Updated: Jan 29, 2023, 01:12 PM IST

File photo

The Uttar Pradesh Board of Secondary Education has issued guidelines to ensure fair and cheating-free board examinations in the state.

The guidelines have been issued on the directives of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to ensure fair and cheating-free board examinations.

According to the guidelines, 50 per cent of the invigilators at examination centres will be from outside while the teacher of the subject to be examined will not be put on duty as an invigilator.

Besides, no girl examinee will be frisked by a male invigilator and like the students, invigilators will also not be allowed to use a mobile, calculator or any other electronic device during the examination.

According to the Secretary of the Board of Secondary Education, Divyakant Shukla, "Each examination hall will have two invigilators while those having more than 40 students will have three invigilators. A releaser will be deployed after every five examination rooms. In the absence of the required number of invigilators at an exam centre, appointments will be made on a seniority basis with priority to be given to the secondary teachers while primary teachers will come last."

The guidelines further state that female invigilators will be deployed at centres where examinations of girls are held.

"No teacher shall be appointed at a particular examination centre on his/her request for vested interest. No invigilator, whose acquaintances and relatives are taking the examination, will be posted at that particular examination centre," the guidelines state.

It further stated that: "In order to maintain the fairness of examinations, it has been decided that in the high school and intermediate examinations of the council, teachers of the schools whose students are appearing at that centre will not be deployed at the centre. Similarly, the teachers of the schools run under the same management system will not be assigned the duty of invigilator at the prescribed examination centres."

Invigilators will also have to ensure the confidentiality and security of the question papers as well as see to it that the candidates do not enter the examination hall with any material for copying, mobile phone, calculator, or any such electronic device.

The invigilator will inspect the examination hall and ensure that there is no text material, poster, chart, written instructions on the blackboard, which could be beneficial for the examinees.

The Uttar Pradesh Board examinations of Class 10 and 12 will begin from February 16.

