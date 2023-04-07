UGC NET 2023 December exam final answer key released at ugcnet.nta.nic.in, direct link here

File photo

The National Testing Agency (NTA) released the final answer key for University Grants Commission – National Eligibility Test (UGC NET 2022) December cycle on March 23. UGC NET December 2022 exam was held from February 21 to March 15, 2023, for 83 subjects over 16 days in 32 shifts at 663 centres across the country. The UGC NET 2023 provisional answer key was published on March 23.

Candidates can download the UGC NET 2022 December final answer key on the official website at nta.ac.in, and ugcnet.nta.nic.in. UGC NET final answer result is expected to be declared soon.

UGC NET December Answer Key 2023: Steps to Download

Visit the official website of UGC NET 2023 at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Click on the “Download UGC NET December 2022 Result/Answer Key” link

Enter the login credentials and click on the submit option.

Your UGC NET December Result 2022 will appear on the screen.

Download it and take a printout of it for future reference.

UGC NET 2023 Marking Scheme: Each question is of 2 marks. There is no negative marking in the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test.

UGC NET December final Answer Key 2023: direct link