Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation
topStoriesenglish

UGC NET 2023 December exam final answer key released at ugcnet.nta.nic.in, direct link here

Candidates can download the UGC NET 2022 December final answer key on the official website at nta.ac.in, and ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Apr 07, 2023, 07:17 AM IST

UGC NET 2023 December exam final answer key released at ugcnet.nta.nic.in, direct link here
File photo

The National Testing Agency (NTA) released the final answer key for University Grants Commission – National Eligibility Test (UGC NET 2022) December cycle on March 23. UGC NET December 2022 exam was held from February 21 to March 15, 2023, for 83 subjects over 16 days in 32 shifts at 663 centres across the country. The UGC NET 2023 provisional answer key was published on March 23.

Candidates can download the UGC NET 2022 December final answer key on the official website at nta.ac.in, and ugcnet.nta.nic.in. UGC NET final answer result is expected to be declared soon.

UGC NET December Answer Key 2023: Steps to Download 

Visit the official website of UGC NET 2023 at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.
Click on the “Download UGC NET December 2022 Result/Answer Key” link
Enter the login credentials and click on the submit option.
Your UGC NET December Result 2022 will appear on the screen.
Download it and take a printout of it for future reference.
UGC NET 2023 Marking Scheme: Each question is of 2 marks. There is no negative marking in the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test.

UGC NET December final Answer Key 2023: direct link

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Indulge in luxury: Discover 5 most expensive food items in the world and their shocking prices
Mindy Kaling meets 'fabulous' Bollywood Wives Maheep Kapoor, Seema Sajdeh, Bhavana Pandey, Neelam Soni. See pics
XXX, Gandii Baat actress Aabha Paul channels Urfi Javed with sexy shoot in bizarre bikini made of party decor; see pics
Neal Mohan, Sundar Pichai, Satya Nadella: Who is the richest India-American CEO?
Inside pics of Akshay Kumar-Twinkle Khanna's sea-facing home with garden, modern bedroom
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 657 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for April 7
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.