Education

UBSE Result 2020: Uttarakhand Board class 10th, class 12th result date announced, check ubse.uk.gov.in

The class 10 and class 12 Board exams were scheduled to take place in March, however, due to the coronavirus pandemic lockdown across the nation, the exams were disrupted.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 27, 2020, 03:55 PM IST

Uttarakhand Board of School Education have announced the dates for UBSE Result 2020. 

The result are available to candidates who gave the examinations on the official site of UBSE at ubse.uk.gov.in and also on the result website at uaresults.nic.in. 

Director of School Education RK Kunwar, while speaking to the media confirmed that the results were expected to release by mid-August but will be declared in July itself.

How to check UBSE 10th and 12th Result 2020 online

  1. Visit the official site of UBSE at ubse.uk.gov.in.
     
  2. Click on UBSE Result 2020 link available on the home page.
     
  3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the roll number and other details.
     
  4. Your result will be displayed on the screen.
     
  5. Check the result and download the page.
     
  6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

As a result of that, the remaining exams got conducted between July 15 to July 20. While some students were unable to attend the examination posts due to lockdown, as they live in areas that were then identified as containment zones.

As a result of that, the remaining exams got conducted between July 15 to July 20. While some students were unable to attend the examination posts due to lockdown, as they live in areas that were then identified as containment zones. 

