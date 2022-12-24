TSPSC recruitment 2022: Government job vacancies for 185 Veterinary Assistant Surgeon posts, apply from THIS date

File photo

Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) is inviting online applications for Veterinary Assistant Surgeon (CLASS-A & B) in the Veterinary and Animal Husbandry Department in the State of Telangana. The application process will begin on December 30 and the last date to apply is January 19. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website of TSPSC at tspsc.gov.in.

The examination (objective type) is scheduled to be held on March 15 and 16 of 2023. Hall Tickets will be released 7 days prior to the examination.

This TSPSC recruitment drive will fill 185 posts of Veterinary Assistant Surgeon (CLASS-A & B) in the Veterinary and Animal Husbandry Department in the State of Telangana.

Veterinary Assistant Surgeon (Class - A): Applicant must have a Bachelor’s Degree in Veterinary Sciences and Animal Husbandry or its equivalent qualification from any recognized University / Institution in India or abroad.

Veterinary Assistant Surgeon (Class -B): Applicant must have a Bachelor’s Degree in Veterinary Sciences and Animal Husbandry or its equivalent qualification from any recognized University / Institution in India or abroad and also Post Graduation Degree or a Post Graduation Diploma in Microbiology/Parasitology/Epidemiology/Virology/Immunology/ Pathology or must possess a Master’s Degree in Veterinary Science with Biotechnology or must possess a Master’s Degree in Veterinary Science with Veterinary Public Health.

To apply for TSPSC recruitment, candidates' age should be between 18 to 44 years old.

All candidate is required to pay a processing fee of ₹200 and a fee for the examination of Rs120, respectively.

TSPSC recruitment 2022: notification