TS Inter 2021 First Year Results DECLARED: How and where to check Manabadi results online

TS Inter 2021 First Year Results: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) has declared the TS Inter 2021 first-year results on tsbie.cgg.gov.in.

Around 4.3 lakh students have appeared for the TS Inter First Year exam. The result for general and vocation courses has been declared and is now available at tsbie.cgg.gov.in and manabadi.co.in.

The TS Inter 2021 first-year examinations were conducted from October 25 to November 3, 2021, this year. The exams were conducted across several centres in Telangana in offline mode, following all the COVID-19 norms.

How to check TS Inter 2021 First Year Results?

Step 1: Visit the official website of TSBIE, tsbie.cgg.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the designated link for the TS Inter 2021 first-year results.

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page.

Step 4: On the page, enter your enrollment number and date of birth.

Step 5: Your TS inter 2021 results will be displayed on your screen.

Step 6: Download and take a printout of the result for future reference.