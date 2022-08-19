TS ICET 2022: TSCHE to declare TS ICET result soon at icet.tsche.ac.in, details here

File photo

Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) to declare the result for TS ICET 2022 soon. As per media, the ICET 2022 Results are expected to be declared next week (by August 22). Once released, the TS ICET Result will be available on the official website, icet.tsche.ac.in.

TS ICET 2022 Exam was held on July 27, 2022 and July 28, 2022 in two shifts – morning 10 am to 12.30 pm and afternoon shift 2.30 pm to 5 pm. The TS ICET 2022 Exam was conducted by the Kakatiya University, Warangal, on behalf of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education, TSCHE.

The provisional answer key was released on August 4, 2022 and candidates were given a chance to raise objections till August 8, 2022. The TS ICET 2022 Rank card is also likely to be released on the same day, i.e., August 22, 2022.

Once declared, students will be able to check the result on the official website of TS ICET at icet.tsche.ac.in. The result will be available on the third-party websites such as Manabadi at manabadi.co.in.

TS ICET is an entrance exam conducted for candidates seeking admissions into M.B.A. and M.C.A. courses in all Universities in Telangana State and their affiliated colleges for the academic session of 2022-23. ICET 2022 exam is being conducted by Kakatiya University, Warangal on behalf of TSCHE.