TS EAMCET Hall Ticket 2021 released â€“Direct link to download

Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has released TS EAMCET admit card 2021 on Friday (July 23). Candidates can download the TS EAMCET admit card through the official website at eamcet.tsche.ac.in.

TS EAMCET exam will be conducted for Engineering courses (E) on August 4, 5 and 6 and for Agriculture and Medical courses (AM) on August 9 and 10.

TS EAMCET Hall Ticket 2021: How to download

- Visit the official website eamcet.tsche.ac.in.

- Click on the link for 'Download Hall Ticket (E and AM)' on the home page

- Enter required credentials - registration number, qualifying exam Hall Ticket No. and date of birth.

- Download your Hall Ticket displayed on the screen

- Keep a hard copy

TS EAMCET another notification on the website reads, "The candidates who are appearing for BITSAT-2021 on 4th / 5th / 6th of August 2021 may send their request to change the session of TS EAMCET-2021 if there is a clash with BITSAT-2021 Slot."

This time the exam dates got revised due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The governing authority released the new dates recently for TS EAMCET 2021. Students must make sure that they have their hall tickets with them on the day of the exam.