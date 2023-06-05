Tripura Board 10, 12 Result 2023: TBSE Madhyamik, HS results likely today at tbresults.tripura.gov.in

File photo

Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) to declare the Tripura Madhyamik, HS Results soon. As per media reports, the Tripura board result is likely to release the result today (June 5). Once released, TSBE Tripura Madhyamik, HS result will be available on the official website, tbresults.tripura.gov.in.

This year, around 6 lakh students appeared for the Tripura Board class 10th, 12th exam 2023. TBSE class 12th exam were conducted from March 15 to April 19 and TBSE Class 10th exams were conducted from March 16 to 18.

As per reports, Tripura board class 10, 12 results will be out by 12pm. The TBSE Tripura Madhyamik, HS Results will be available on the official website tbresults.tripura.gov.in.

TBSE class 10, 12 Result 2023: Steps to check

Visit the official website, tbse.tripura.gov.in and tbresults.tripura.gov.in

Click on the 'TBSE class 10, 12 Result 2023' link (once activated)

Enter your required credentials

Take a printout for reference