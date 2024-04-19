Tina Dabi, Kanishak Kataria to Ishita Kishore: Meet UPSC exam toppers of last 10 years, where are they posted now

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) announced the Civil Services 2023 examination results on April 16.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) announced the Civil Services 2023 examination results on April 16 on the official websites – upsconline.nic.in and upsc.gov.in. This year, Aditya Srivastava clinched the first position with AIR 1, Animesh Pradhan securing AIR 2, and Donuru Ananya Reddy at AIR 3. As many as 1,016 candidates have cleared Civil Services Exam 2023.

In this article, we will talk about the toppers of the UPSC Civil Services exam for the last 10 years and where they are currently posted.

Ishita Kishore had topped the UPSC CSE 2022 with 1094 marks. Currently, she is posted in her home state Uttar Pradesh.

In 2021, Shruti Sharma topped the exam with 1105 marks. Shruti is currently posted in Uttar Pradesh.

In 2020, Shubham Gupta secured All India Rank 1 with 1072 marks. He was posted in his home state Bihar.



Born and raised in a farmer's family in Haryana, Pradeep Singh topped the exam with 1072 marks in 2019. He was posted in his home state.

Kanishak Kataria was a data scientist by profession, who scored the highest marks (1121) in the UPSC exam in 2018. He is currently posted in Rajasthan.

After five consecutive attempts, Anudeep Durishetty finally topped the exam with 1126 marks. Initially posted in Manipur, he was later transferred to Bihar.

In the 2016 Civil Services exam, Anmol Sher Singh Bedi topped and opted for the Indian Foreign Service.

This amazing feat was achieved by Tina Dabi in 2015. She scored 1063 marks. She is currently posted as the Collector in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan.

Ira Singhal's problem related to the backbone could not diminish her determination to top the UPSC exam. Serving as an inspiration to many, Era scored 1082 marks and secured the top position in the exam in 2014. She chose the AGMUT cadre. She is currently posted as Assistant Collector in the Delhi government.

