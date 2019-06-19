Telangana State Education Common Entrance Test (TS EdCET): Result Declared, check @ edcet.tsche.ac.in

The result and rank card for Telangana State Education Common Entrance Test (TS EdCET) has been declared by Osmania University.

Students who appeared for the examination on May 31 can check the TS EdCET result online at edcet.tsche.ac.in.

On behalf of Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE), Osmania University annually conducts TS EdCET examination for granting admission to BEd regular courses in the college of education in the state.

Rank Card

Except for Engllish papers, the question paper was in English, Telugu, and Urdu.

The qualifying marks in the entrance exam for all the candidates other than SC/ST candidates shall be 25% of the aggregate marks(i.e., rounded off to 38 marks).

For the students belonging to SC/ ST category, there are no minimum qualifying marks for ranking.