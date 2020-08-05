Tamil Nadu SSLC 10th, Karnataka SSLC & WBJEE 2020 Results expected to be declared this week, check details here

Several state board results have already been announced for the academic session 2019-20. However, some are still pending and are expected to be out this week.

This week, Tamil Nadu Board Class 10 Results 2020, Karnataka SSLC Results 2020, West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) Result 2020 and Odisha Plus Two Results 2020 are expected to be announced.

Exam results expected to be announced in first week of August:

Tamil Nadu Board Class 10 Results 2020

Tamil Nadu's Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) is expected to release the Tamil Nadu SSLC class 10th results 2020 in the coming days. The results will be available on DGE's official websites - dge.tn.gov.in, dge1.tn.nic.in, tnresults.nic.in. The results will also be available on alternative websites like - dge2.tn.nic.in, manabadi.co.in, schools9.com.

Here's how to check Tamil Nadu SSLC Class 10 results 2020 online:

1. Visit the official website- tnresults.nic.in

2. Click on the link of 'SSLC Exam - March 2020 Results'

3. Enter the registration number and date-of-birth

4. The result will appear on the screen.

5. Save and download the result

6. Take a printout of the same and secure it for future

Karnataka SSLC Results 2020

Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) is likely to announce the Karnataka Secondary School Level Certificate (SSLC) Exam Results 2020 in the coming days on the board's official website-karresults.nic.in.

Here's how to check Karnataka SSLC Results 2020 online:

1. Visit the official website i.e. karresults.nic.in

2. Find Direct Link for SSLC Results 2020 Karnataka Board

3. Input your exam roll number and other details asked on the page

4. Submit the details

5. Your SSLC Result 2020 scorecard will be displayed on the screen

6. Take a printout for future reference

West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) Result 2020

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations (WBJEE) Result 2020 will be declared on August 7 (i.e. Friday) at the official website - wbjeeb.nic.in.

Here's how to check West Bengal WBJEE 2020

Step 1 Visit wbjeeb.nic.in

Step 2 Enter your application number

Step 3 Enter your password

Step 4 Enter your security pin

Step 5 Hit submit

Step 6 Take a printout for your future reference.

From this year onwards the Board has fixed a day to conduct the exams every year. The exams would be held on the first Sunday of February every year.

CHSE Odisha class 12 results 2020

The Council of Higher Secondary Education, Odisha (CHSE) will announce the results of its higher secondary science and commerce exams in the third week of August while the results of the arts stream will be declared by August end. This was announced by the state’s school and mass education minister Samir Dash last week.

Once officially declared, the students can check their CHSE Odisha class 12 results 2020 on the council’s official websites: orissaresults.nic.in and bseodisha.ac.in

Here's how to check CHSE Odisha Class 12 Results 2020

1. Visit orissaresults.nic.in, bseodisha.ac.in or examresults.net

2. Click on the relevant result link

3. Enter required details and submit

4. Take a printout for your future reference.