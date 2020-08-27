Students will get 360-degree holistic assessment with NEP 2020, says Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Thursday said that a student will have a 360-degree holistic assessment with the help of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

"A student will be able to have a 360-degree holistic assessment with the help of this policy (NEP). He will be able to do self-assessment, his or her guardian, teacher and co-student will also be able to do the assessment as well," he said.

Pokhriyal addressed 'Shiksha Samwad' on 'Vision of making India a Global Knowledge Superpower' via video conference on August 28.

India would be the first country to introduce Artificial Intelligence in the schools as the students of India are enriched with talent, Pokhriyal stated.

"We have brought vocational stream via this new education policy from class 6th onwards with the internship. A student will not only study but will also get an exposure in the field as well. The students will become 'atmanirbhar' (self-reliant) once they pass out of school," said Pokhriyal.

"This education policy was kept in the public domain to welcome more suggestions. The policy has been born after taking into consideration all the suggestions in detail. If we talk about teaching in mother tongue language then the topmost developed countries are teaching their students in their mother tongue language only," he added.

The Education Minister continued saying, we do not oppose any language. "No language will be imposed on anyone but a student should have the freedom to learn as many languages as he or she wants. We will join our past with our future via this policy. Our Prime Minister has a vision of having a healthy and clean India," he added.

Ashok Mittal, Chancellor, Lovely Professional University (LPU), Punjab, Dr H Chaturvedi, Professor and Director at Birla Institute of Management Technology, Greater Noida and Alternate President of Education Promotion Society for India along with others also participated and shared their views with the Education Minister during the event.

Meanwhile, there were reports that said that the Education Ministry will issue a video statement today at 3 PM on the issue of postponing of NEET, JEE exams 2020. As per sources, the video to be released by the education ministry today would also have a response to the state governments who are opposing the conduction of the JEE and NEET exams.

Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank has defended the move of NTA going ahead with NEET, JEE Main exams 2020, arguing that the majority of students want the exam to be held on the dates scheduled.

While JEE is scheduled to be held from September 1 to 6, NEET will be held on September 13.

This comes amid the growing protests from students against the Centre's decision to conduct NEET 2020 and JEE examinations during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Some of the major concerns being raised by the students’ end are the limited options of local public transport, trains, and flights. It is also feared that some students who are under quarantine or suffering from COVID-19 would be unable to take the tests, thus leading to the loss of an academic year.

The NTA, which is responsible for conducting the tests across the country, said that it has planned several measures to enhance safety - more examination centres, altered seating arrangements, a fewer number of candidates per room and also staggered entry and exit.

Earlier, the Supreme Court had dismissed a plea by the students, which sought postponement of the NEET and JEE (Mains) exams, saying that an academic year couldn’t be wasted.