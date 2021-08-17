NTA NEET 2021 entrance exam: Students want medical entrance exam postponed for THIS reason - know details

As the exam date for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate) or NEET 2021 is nearing, students are taking to social media asking for the exam to be postponed yet again. The NEET 2021 exam is scheduled to be held on August 12.

The reason why students are demanding the postponement of NEET 2021 is because the medical entrance exam date is very close to that of other major exams such as the CBSE improvement exams, MHT CET 2021, Karnataka’s CoMEDK exam, Odisha JEE, and MP Class 12 improvement exams.

According to students, it will be difficult for them to move around various exam centres as the NEET 2021 dates are clashing with the CBSE Class 12 improvement and compartment exams that will be conducted between August 25 and September 15. The CBSE Maths paper is also scheduled for September 13.

The ICAR AIEEA 2021 UG (for BSc admissions) exams are scheduled for September 7, 8, 13. This is just a day after the NEET 2021 exams to be held on August 12. The MHT CET is scheduled for September September 4–20.

The Karnataka CoMEDK will be held on September 14. The Odisha JEE is scheduled to be conducted from September 6 to 18.

Students are tagging the PMO, PM Modi, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan in their posts with the hashtag #PostponeNEETUG.