State Health Society Bihar CHO Recruitment 2022: Bumper vacancies announced, apply at statehealthsocietybihar.org

State Health Society Bihar is inviting applications for 4050 Community Health Officer (CHO) posts through Certificate in Community Health under NHM. The last date to apply is March 03, 2022. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, statehealthsocietybihar.org.

State Health Society Bihar CHO Recruitment 2022 Details

Post: Community Health Officer (CHO)

No. of Vacancy: 4050

Pay Scale: 25000/- (Per Month)

Category wise Details

UR: 936

UR (F): 499

MBC: 556

MBC (F): 238

BC: 276

BC Female: 143

SC: 692

SC (F): 214

ST: 24

ST (F): 11

EWS: 250

EWS (F): 107

WBC: 104

State Health Society Bihar CHO Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria: Candidate must have a B.Sc, (Nursing)/Post Basic B.Sc. (Nursing) / with Integrated curriculum of Certificate course in Community Health (CCH) OR General Nurse and Midwifery (GNM) with successful completion of Certificate course in Community Health OR B.Sc. Nursing) / Post Basic B.Sc. (Nursing) / with successful completion of Certificate course in Community Health.

Age Limit: 21 to 42 years for Male

21 to 45 years for Female

Starting Date for Online Application Submission: February 11, 2022

Last Date for Online Application Submission: March 03, 2022

Last Date for Payment of Fee: March 03, 2022

Application Fee: Pay Examination fee through Debit Card, Credit Card, Net Banking OR E-Challan

For UR/EWS/BC/MBC Candidates: 500/-

For SC/ST/ Women Candidate: 250/-

How to Apply: Interested candidates may apply online through the Official website statehealthsocietybihar.org.

Selection Process: Selection will be based on Computer Based Test.

State Health Society Bihar CHO Recruitment 2022 Notification: hrshs.bihar.gov.in/shs/vacancy