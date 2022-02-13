State Health Society Bihar CHO Recruitment 2022: Bumper vacancies announced, apply at statehealthsocietybihar.org

State Health Society Bihar is inviting applications for 4050 Community Health Officer (CHO) posts through Certificate in Community Health under NHM. The last date to apply is March 03, 2022. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, statehealthsocietybihar.org.
State Health Society Bihar CHO Recruitment 2022 Details
Post: Community Health Officer (CHO)
No. of Vacancy: 4050
Pay Scale: 25000/- (Per Month)
Category wise Details
UR: 936
UR (F): 499
MBC: 556
MBC (F): 238
BC: 276
BC Female: 143
SC: 692
SC (F): 214
ST: 24
ST (F): 11
EWS: 250
EWS (F): 107
WBC: 104
State Health Society Bihar CHO Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria: Candidate must have a B.Sc, (Nursing)/Post Basic B.Sc. (Nursing) / with Integrated curriculum of Certificate course in Community Health (CCH) OR General Nurse and Midwifery (GNM) with successful completion of Certificate course in Community Health OR B.Sc. Nursing) / Post Basic B.Sc. (Nursing) / with successful completion of Certificate course in Community Health.
Age Limit: 21 to 42 years for Male
21 to 45 years for Female
Starting Date for Online Application Submission: February 11, 2022
Last Date for Online Application Submission: March 03, 2022
Last Date for Payment of Fee: March 03, 2022
Application Fee: Pay Examination fee through Debit Card, Credit Card, Net Banking OR E-Challan
For UR/EWS/BC/MBC Candidates: 500/-
For SC/ST/ Women Candidate: 250/-
How to Apply: Interested candidates may apply online through the Official website statehealthsocietybihar.org.
Selection Process: Selection will be based on Computer Based Test.
State Health Society Bihar CHO Recruitment 2022 Notification: hrshs.bihar.gov.in/shs/vacancy