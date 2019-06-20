SSC GD Constable Result 2019: Results will be out tomorrow at ssc.nic.in

On June 21 the Staff Selection Commission(SSC) will declare the results of SSC GD Constable exams which was conducted from March 1 to March 11. The exams were held to fill 54,953 vacant posts.

It was a computer-based examination which had 100 objective questions of 100 marks. The paper had four sections and each section had 25 questions of one marks each.90 minutes were given to the candidates to solve the paper.

How to check results for the exam:

1. Visit the official website at ssc.nic.in.

2. On the homepage, click on 'SSC GD Constable Result 2019' link.

3. Enter the registration number and the date of birth printed on the admit card.

4. The result will be displayed on the screen.

5. Take a print out of the result for future use.

Candidates are selected based on Computer Based Test, Physical Efficiency Test, Physical Standard test followed by a medical examination.