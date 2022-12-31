Search icon
SSC exam 2023-2024 tentative calendar released at ssc.nic.in, check exam schedule here

The detailed examination calendar is available on the official website at ssc.nic.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 31, 2022, 09:46 AM IST

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) tentative examination calender for the year 2023-2024 has been released. Candidates can check the detailed examination calendar on the official website at ssc.nic.in.

The Constables (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), NIA, SSF, and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination, 2022 will be conducted in January- February 2023. 
The Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2022 will be held in March 2023.

The SSC notification for the Multi Tasking (NonTechnical) Staff, and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Exam 2022 will be released on January 17, 2023, and the Tier I exam will be held in April 2023.

The Combined Graduate Level Examination (CGL) 2023 exam will be released on April 1, 2023, and the examination will be released on June-July 2023.

The Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2023 examination will be released on May 9, 2023
Tier 1 examination will be held in July - August 2023. 
The Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical, and Quantity Surveying & Contracts) Examination, 2023 notification will be released on July 26, 2023
The Junior Engineer examination will be held in October 2023.

The Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces Exam notification 2023 will be released on July 20, 2023, and the examination will be held in October 2023.

