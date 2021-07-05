SRMJEEE Phase 2 Result 2021 DECLARED at srmist.edu, steps to check, direct link here

SRMJEEE Result 2021: Sri Ramaswamy Memorial Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST) has declared the SRM's Joint Engineering Entrance Examination, SRMJEEE Phase 2 Results 2021 today, July 5, on the official website srmist.edu. Candidates can check their SRMJEEE phase 2 result using their application number and date of birth/password.

Steps to check SRMJEEE phase 2 result

1. Visit srmist.edu.in.

2. Click on the ‘SRMJEEE phase 2 result- Online admission portal’ link.

3. Enter application number and date of birth/password.

4. Click on the “Submit” button.

5. SRMJEEE 2021 result for phase 2 will be displayed on the screen.

6. Download the result and take a printout.

Direct link to check SRMJEEE phase 2 result

Students will have to appear for the counselling process in order to secure their seats in SRM University. Every year SRM University conducts this entrance exam for admissions to various programs.

SRMJEEE counselling

The authorities will conduct three rounds of SRMJEEE counselling 2021 starting from July 6. The counselling process of the SRMJEEE phase 2 exam will include steps of choice filling, seat allotment, counselling fee payment and downloading allotment letter. Candidates will be able to fill their preferred choices at admissions.srmist.edu.in. The seat allotment result will also be available online.

SRMJEEE phase 2 exam

SRMJEEE phase 2 exam was held on June 29, 30 and July 1 as a remote-proctored test. Earlier, the authorities conducted the SRMJEEE phase 1 exam on May 23 and 24 and results for phase 1 were released on May 28 along with the list of toppers.

SRMJEEE is conducted for admission to BTech courses offered in SRM IST Chennai), SRM University in Sonepat, Haryana and SRM University in Andhra Pradesh.