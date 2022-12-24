Search icon
Southern Railway Recruitment 2022: Last date soon to apply for RRC sportsperson vacancies, salary up to Rs 29,200

The last date to apply is January 2, 2023. Eligible candidates can apply through the official website - www.rrcmas.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 24, 2022, 07:04 AM IST

File photo

Southern Railway Recruitment 2022: Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC) to conclude the application process for sportspersons. Interested candidates can apply for Level-2 to Level-5 in the 7th CPC Pay Matrix on Southern Railway, against Sports Quota through the Open Advertisement scheme for the year 2022-23. The last date to apply is January 2, 2023. Eligible candidates can apply through the official website - www.rrcmas.in. 

RRC Recruitment Details 

Total benefit: 21 

Posts in Level4/5 of the 7th CPC Pay Matrix 

Basketball (Men): 2
Basketball (Women): 1
Cricket (Women): 1
Volleyball (Women): 1

Posts in Level 2/3 of the 7th CPC Pay Matrix 

Basketball (Men): 2
Basketball (Women): 2
Cricket (Men): 2
Cricket (Women): 2
Hockey (Men): 3
Swimming (Men): 1
Volleyball (Men): 2
Volleyball (Women): 2

RRC Recruitment: Educational qualification 

Candidates should have passed 12th class, Degree, or equivalent from a recognised Board/University/Institution.

RRC Recruitment: Age limit 

The minimum age limit is set at 18-25 years as of 01.01.2023. No age relaxation is permissible.

RRC Recruitment: Application fee 

UR/OBC: Rs 500 
All other categories: Rs 250

RRC Recruitment: Selection process 

Candidates will be recruited based on their performance in the trial and evaluation of sports and educational achievements.

RRC Recruitment: Pay scale/Salary 

Level 2: Rs 19,900
Level 3: Rs 21,700
Level 4: Rs 25,500
Level 5: Rs 29,200

RRC Recruitment: Steps to apply 

Step 1: Visit the official website - www.rrcmas.in

Step 2: On the homepage, Click on the Southern Railway Recruitment link

Step 3: A new page will open where candidates will have to register themselves

Step 4: Fill out the application form with the proper credentials

Step 5: Upload the necessary documents and submit them.

For further details, click HERE.

