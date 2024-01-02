SecureMyScholarship Launches SMS PLUS: A Game-Changer for Students Studying Abroad

SecureMyScholarship PLUS has emerged as a beacon of hope for students seeking financial aid to pursue their dreams.

DUBAI: In a world where higher education often comes with a hefty price tag, SecureMyScholarship, a Dubai-based ed-tech startup nestled in the innovative hub of Dubai Silicon Oasis, has launched SecureMyScholarship PLUS (SMS PLUS), a premium tier which promises to help students save up to $10,000 on their study abroad plans.

SecureMyScholarship PLUS has emerged as a beacon of hope for students seeking financial aid to pursue their dreams. It is a premium offering designed to connect students with exclusive scholarships and fee waivers and thus maximize their savings on their study abroad plans. The subscription to SecureMyScholarship PLUS stands at an incredibly accessible one-time fee of just $49.99 (INR 4000). What's more remarkable is that, through PLUS, the average scholarship secured by subscribers has been a whopping $7000 off on their study abroad plans.

The platform, born in November 2021, operates on the fundamental belief that every student deserves an equal opportunity to pursue their academic potential. It's not merely a repository of scholarships, but a revolution aimed at democratizing access to education. SecureMyScholarship acts as a bridge between deserving students and the array of scholarship opportunities available.

At its core, the platform serves a tri-fold purpose. Firstly, it aggregates scholarships from a multitude of sources, encompassing merit-based awards, need-based grants, and offerings from universities, governmental bodies, and private organizations. This comprehensive scholarship search engine becomes a treasure trove for students seeking financial assistance.

Secondly, SecureMyScholarship simplifies the labyrinthine process of applying for scholarships. Its user-friendly interface and intuitive search filters provide a navigable pathway through the complexities of scholarship opportunities. No longer do students need to struggle through convoluted websites or decipher arcane eligibility criteria; the platform handholds them through each step, optimizing their chances of success.

However, what truly sets SecureMyScholarship apart is its personalized support system. Beyond being a digital interface, the platform boasts a dedicated team that extends a guiding hand to students. This guidance helps tailor applications, surmount application hurdles, handle visa applications, and navigate the intricate landscape of securing scholarships.

This game-changing initiative has resonated powerfully across borders, attracting over 800 students from 14 different countries who have already subscribed to SecureMyScholarship PLUS. The demand for this premium service has skyrocketed, prompting the platform to make a prudent decision of capping the number of subscribers for the 2024 academic intake to just 1500 students worldwide.

In a world where the cost of international education can be prohibitive, this unique initiative is heralding a new era of accessibility and affordability. The SecureMyScholarship PLUS program represents a paradigm shift in the way students navigate the intricate landscape of scholarships. With its robust platform and curated selection of exclusive scholarships for students, SecureMyScholarship PLUS offers a one-stop avenue for students to unlock substantial savings and fulfil their dreams of studying abroad.

From the vibrant landscape of Dubai, SecureMyScholarship has expanded its reach, encompassing all Dubai-based universities, including esteemed institutions like the University of Birmingham Dubai, Heriot-Watt University Dubai, and Rochester Institute of Technology Dubai. Moreover, it boasts connections with over 350 universities across the USA and UK, such as Arizona State University, the University of Massachusetts, Royal Holloway University of London, and Middlesex University London.

The heartening success story of SecureMyScholarship is echoed in its remarkable achievement of disbursing over $7.6 million in scholarships to more than 1000 aspiring students as of December 2023. However, this is just the beginning for this trailblazing startup, which has set its sights on an extremely ambitious mission - to distribute a staggering $100 million in scholarships, thereby transforming the lives of hundreds of thousands of students worldwide.

The impact of SecureMyScholarship's endeavours is reflected in the testimonials of grateful students who have seen their aspirations turn into reality through the aid of this platform.

"SecureMyScholarship has truly been a game-changer for me. Without their help, studying abroad would have been a distant dream due to financial constraints. Thanks to SMS PLUS, I'm now on my way to pursuing my dream education." said Maya Patel from India

Another student, Akhil John, an Indian national living in the UAE, expressed his gratitude, saying, "SecureMyScholarship PLUS didn't just save me money, it gave me hope. It's an invaluable resource for any student aiming for an international education."

While SecureMyScholarship continues to be a beacon of hope for students worldwide, its limited subscription openings for the upcoming academic year highlight the urgency for prospective students to seize this opportunity promptly.

The program's success stems from its strategic approach to scholarship acquisition. Leveraging advanced algorithms and a team dedicated to scouring the depths of available funding, SecureMyScholarship PLUS identifies scholarships that suit each student's profile, maximizing their chances of securing financial assistance. This personalized approach not only saves time but significantly increases the probability of obtaining scholarships that might otherwise go unnoticed.

The success stories of students who have benefitted from SecureMyScholarship PLUS paint a vivid picture of the program's impact. Sarah Nguyen, a student from Vietnam, shares her experience: "Navigating the world of scholarships was daunting until I discovered SecureMyScholarship’ PLUS service. The program not only helped me secure funding but also provided invaluable guidance, making my dream of studying abroad a reality."

Disclaimer : The above-mentioned article is a Consumer connect initiative, This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of IDPL, and IDPL claims no responsibility whatsoever.