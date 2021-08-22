School reopening update: Karnataka to reopen schools from August 23 while UP delays - Latest details here

Karnataka Schools are reopening from tomorrow (August 23). In Karnataka, the schools will reopen in some selected districts for Classes 9 to 12 only.

Similarly, The Government of Uttar Pradesh had earlier reopened schools for classes 9 to 12 and for Classes 6 to 8 were to reopen but due to the demise of UP's former Chief Minister Kalyan Singh, the state will observe a public holiday.

Statement of Procedures (SOPs) has been issued by the state government. SOP’s are mandatory to follow by all educational institutions.

Yogi Adityanath had earlier announced the reopening of schools, colleges and universities from August 16 with 50 per cent capacity. To look after the COVID situation in the state, a panel is run by state health minister Suresh Khanna and medical education minister Jai Pratap Singh.

The Uttar Pradesh government has also issued rules and restrictions in regards to the reopening of schools for classes 6 to 8. The schools are expected to follow COVID appropriate norms for the safety of students and teachers.

In Karnataka, online classes will be conducted for those who are not attending the offline classes.

Additionally, vaccination is mandatory for all the staff members (teaching and non-teaching) before entering the school premises.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday (August 21) said that “extreme care” has been taken by the state government to ensure classroom learning for students while keeping them from the COVID-19 outbreak. “The state government has taken care to ensure the safety of the children in order to encourage them to come to schools,” said Karnataka CM Bommai.