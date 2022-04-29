RPSC Recruitment 2022: Bumper vacancies announced for school lecturer posts at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

File photo

Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has announced the recruitment of 6000 School Lecturer (School Education) vacancies. The last date to apply is June 04, 2022. Interested candidates can apply through the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

RPSC School Lecturer Recruitment 2022 Details

Post: School Lecturer (School Education) Comp. Exam 2022 (PGT Teacher)

No. of Vacancy: 6000

Pay Scale: Level- 12

RPSC School Lecturer Recruitment 2022 Subjects wise Details

Biology: 162

Commerce: 130

Music: 12

Drawing: 70

Agriculture: 280

Geography: 793

History: 807

Hindi: 1462

Political Science: 1196

English: 342

Sanskrit: 194

Chemistry: 122

Home Science: 22

Physics: 82

Maths: 68

Economics: 62

Sociology: 13

Public Administration: 09

Punjabi: 15

Urdu: 40

Coach: 07

Physical Education: 112

Total: 6000

RPSC School Lecturer Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria:

School Lecturer (PGT Teacher): Post Graduate or equivalent examination recognized by UGC in the relevant subject with a Degree or Diploma in Education recognized by the National Council of Teacher Education/ Government.

Physical Education: Graduate or equivalent examination recognized by UGC and Post Graduate in Physical Education/M.P.Ed. (2 years duration) recognized by the National Council of Teacher Education/ Government.

Application Fee: Pay the Examination fee through e-Mitra/ CSC or Net Banking/ ATM cum Debit Card or Credit Card.

For General/OBC/MBC (Creamy layer): 350 /-

For Non-Creamy layer OBC/MBC/EWS candidates of Rajasthan: 250 /-

For SC/ ST/PH candidates of Rajasthan: 150 /-

How to Apply: Interested and eligible candidates may apply online through the RPSC official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

RPSC School Lecturer Recruitment 2022: Important Dates

Starting date for online application submission: May 05, 2022

Last date for online application submission: June 04, 2022

Selection Process: Selection will be based on Written Exam and Interview.

RPSC School Lecturer Recruitment 2022 Notification: rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in/Recruitment