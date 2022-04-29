RPSC Recruitment 2022: Bumper vacancies announced for school lecturer posts at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has announced the recruitment of 6000 School Lecturer (School Education) vacancies. The last date to apply is June 04, 2022. Interested candidates can apply through the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.
RPSC School Lecturer Recruitment 2022 Details
Post: School Lecturer (School Education) Comp. Exam 2022 (PGT Teacher)
No. of Vacancy: 6000
Pay Scale: Level- 12
RPSC School Lecturer Recruitment 2022 Subjects wise Details
Biology: 162
Commerce: 130
Music: 12
Drawing: 70
Agriculture: 280
Geography: 793
History: 807
Hindi: 1462
Political Science: 1196
English: 342
Sanskrit: 194
Chemistry: 122
Home Science: 22
Physics: 82
Maths: 68
Economics: 62
Sociology: 13
Public Administration: 09
Punjabi: 15
Urdu: 40
Coach: 07
Physical Education: 112
Total: 6000
RPSC School Lecturer Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria:
School Lecturer (PGT Teacher): Post Graduate or equivalent examination recognized by UGC in the relevant subject with a Degree or Diploma in Education recognized by the National Council of Teacher Education/ Government.
Physical Education: Graduate or equivalent examination recognized by UGC and Post Graduate in Physical Education/M.P.Ed. (2 years duration) recognized by the National Council of Teacher Education/ Government.
Application Fee: Pay the Examination fee through e-Mitra/ CSC or Net Banking/ ATM cum Debit Card or Credit Card.
For General/OBC/MBC (Creamy layer): 350 /-
For Non-Creamy layer OBC/MBC/EWS candidates of Rajasthan: 250 /-
For SC/ ST/PH candidates of Rajasthan: 150 /-
How to Apply: Interested and eligible candidates may apply online through the RPSC official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.
RPSC School Lecturer Recruitment 2022: Important Dates
Starting date for online application submission: May 05, 2022
Last date for online application submission: June 04, 2022
Selection Process: Selection will be based on Written Exam and Interview.
RPSC School Lecturer Recruitment 2022 Notification: rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in/Recruitment