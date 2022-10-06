RPSC Recruitment 2022: Apply for 43 Assistant Town Planner posts at recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in, check details

File photo

Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) is inviting applications for 43 Assistant Town Planner (ATP) posts. Interested candidates can apply through the official website recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in from October 10 onwards. The last date to apply is November 9, 2022. The recruitment drive will fill 43 vacancies in the organisation.

RPSC Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 20 years to 40 years as on January 1, 2023.

RPSC Recruitment 2022 Educational Qualification: Candidate must have a Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering (Civil)/Architecture/Planning with Post Graduate Degree in Urban/City/Regional Planning/Traffic and Transportation Planning or M.Tech. in Planning or M.Plan. (Urban/Regional/Traffic & Transport/Environment) or equivalent or Bachelor’s Degree in Planning/Architecture from a recognised Institute/University established by law in India with 2 years of experience in the field of Town Planning.

Working knowledge of Hindi written in Devnagari Script and knowledge of Rajasthani Culture.

RPSC Recruitment 2022: Steps to apply

Visit the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

Click on the 'assistant town planner posts' link

Register and login to the SSO portal

Fill in the application form, upload documents and pay fee

Submit and save for future purposes

RPSC Recruitment 2022 Notification