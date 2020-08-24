Trending#

RPSC RAS Mains 2020: Detailed scrutiny application form released at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, steps to apply

Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has activated the link for Detailed Cum Scrutiny form for RPSC RAS Mains Exam 2020 on its official website. Candidates who qualified for the RPSC RAS Mains Exam 2020 can check all the details to fill the application form on the official website of RPSC-rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.


Rajasthan Public Service Commission

Updated: Aug 24, 2020, 07:14 PM IST

According to the notification released by the RPSC, "all those candidates qualified for the Rajasthan State and Subordinate Services Combined Competitive Mains Exam 2018 can fill the Detailed Cum Scrutiny form now."

The online application link, available on the official portal, was activated today. The last date to fill the form is September 7, 2020.

Note: Only online form to be accepted by the Commission this year.

RPSC RAS Mains Exam 2020 application form: Steps to download

1. Visit the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

2. Click on the new section available on the homepage

3. Click on the Press Note link about the Detailed Cum Scrutiny form for RPSC Combined Competitive Exams

4. A New Window will open where you will get the form

5. Fill the form and take a print out of the same for future reference.